Daisy Ridley just launched a competition to win a role in the new Han Solo movie

The cast of the new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Last Jedi’ just launched a charity competition to celebrate the franchise’s fortieth anniversary. Over the next few weeks, three epic out-of-this-galaxy prizes will be up for grabs: a walk-on cameo in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie, tickets to the LA premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and an overnight stay for two at Skywalker Ranch. Each week one winner will be announced, while a grand prize winner will be chosen to scoop all three prizes.

Stars Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill – aka the Last Jedi – announced the competition in a hilarious comedy video, in which Hamill teases Ridley for never having visited Skywalker Ranch, the headquarters of George Lucas’s empire in California.



The two actors are clearly getting on like a house on fire. Yesterday Hamill shared a photo on Instagram of the two of them mucking around.

SHOUT-OUT to Daisy Ridley for no reason other than taking time to visit unlike others who never call, never write, never give piggyback rides. A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT



To enter the competition, donate at online fundraising platform Omaze. Proceeds benefit two charities, Unicef and the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a British charity dedicated to brightening the lives of children with serious or terminal illnesses.

And in other Star Wars news, here's everything we know about ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and Daisy Ridley tells us that the riddle of Rey’s parents is answered in ‘The Force Awakens’.