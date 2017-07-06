  • Blog
Digital detox: turn off your phone and get cut-price steak this month

By Tom Howells Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 3:00pm

As dinnertime gripes go, being ignored by a phone-obsessed friend sitting but three feet away must be up there – even if, as millennials, the temptation to check Twitter once a minute, every minute, is almost impossible to resist.

But hope springs eternal, and in an unlikely a spot as Leicester Square’s casino-based steakhouse, Heliot at the Hippodrome. For the rest of this month, it’s holding ‘No Tech Tuesdays’, whereby meat-loving gamblers can get 20 percent knocked off their food and drinks bill by politely refraining from using their phones over dinner. All you do is pop it in a sealed bag in the middle of the table, and do your best not to wrench it open to check Facebook until you’ve finished eating. Simple!

As precedents go, this is a fine one to set – and one of those rare promotional stunts we really hope catches on. Whether dining in a casino is recommended is another question altogether.

