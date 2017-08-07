Donate your broken chairs and see them reimagined for the London Design Festival

Got a bashed-up chair you’re planning to send to skip heaven? Well hold your horses as you could see it transformed for the London Design Festival instead.

Restoration Station, a non-profit social initiative set up by the Spitalfields Crypt Trust uses design and building to help those recovering from addiction to re-engage with day-to-day life. Those enrolled are trained in woodworking and the restoration of vintage furniture, which, once repaired, is sold from their workshop on Shoreditch High Street every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

They’re now teaming up with designer Yinka Ilori, whose projects aim to help eradicate the unnecessary waste of materials bolstered by European and West African consumer culture. Together they’re restoring and giving new life to recliners, rockers and other busted-up seating that comes their way, jazzing up donated chairs with punchy coloured paint and patterned fabrics once they’ve been mended.

If you have a chair you’d like to donate, you can send pictures of it to katie@zetteler.co.uk, who can also tell you more about volunteering at the Restoration Station workshop.

