Duck & Waffle is coming to Camberwell’s Nape

Right, here at Time Out we’re a bit in love with Nape, Camberwell’s eminent booze ’n’ charcuterie super-spot (Borough Market meat mavens Cannon & Cannon are behind it, so no surprise there). We’re also pretty partial to Duck & Waffle (for the food and the incredible views).

So our attention’s been rightly pricked by the news that D&W chef Dan Doherty is off to SE5 to cook up a Sunday Summer Session at Nape (albeit under the auspices of his forthcoming Sprout restaurant). It’s a four-course affair: hangover oysters (whatever they are); pea hummus with smoked yoghurt and garden veg; grilled lamb chops with zhoug, spiced aubergine and feta; and buttermilk cheesecake and peaches. Don’t let the simplicity fool you: Doherty’s more than got the chops to make this something special.

The Dan Doherty x Nape Sunday Session dinner takes place on Sunday August 20 (there are two sittings, at noon and 2.30pm). Tickets for food only or with paired booze are available via Billetto and cost £35-£50.



