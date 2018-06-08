London restaurants with the best views
Great food and magnificent views – we've rounded up the capital's best restaurants with stunning backdrops
What‘s the point of eating out if you‘re just looking at your plate? Dine like a demigod at these sky-high restaurants and cafés – we've included ground-dwelling joints with stunning backdrops, too. From jaw-dropping views of the Shard, to Tower Bridge, to a glittering lake in Victoria Park, London's the most beautiful city in the world (yes we‘re biased), and if you fancy a panorama with your pizza you've come to the right place.
Looking for more Insta-worthy views? Here are five of the best places in London to watch the sunset
London restaurants with a view
Aqua Shard
Aqua’s low-lit restaurant on Level 31 of the Shard is at just the right height for visitors wanting to really appreciate London’s riverside cityscape. By day, the views stretch from Tower Bridge to the London Eye and beyond; at night, you can see the lights reflected on the water below. The menu offers a raft of contemporary British flavours.
Barbecoa St Paul's
Venue says: “Spend your lunch break at Barbecoa and enjoy our seasonally changing lunch and early supper menus; two courses for £30 or three for £35.”
Holed up in this self-proclaimed temple to meat, you’re almost nose-to-nose with St Paul’s. Originally established by Jamie Oliver and American BBQ maestro Adam Perry Lang, Barbecoa is all about animal protein – from properly hung steaks to slow-cooked riffs from the pit barbecue. The views and the concept are catnip to on-duty City suits and off-duty tourists alike.
Blueprint Café
Venue says: “Nestled on the first floor, Blueprint Café has magnificent views overlooking Tower Bridge and the City to the west.”
A long-time favourite, the Blueprint Café would be a destination for its setting alone: huge windows look out over the Thames and Tower Bridge, while a retractable canopy lends a great inside/outside feel to the dining room (it’s part of The Design Museum, after all). Dishes from the Brit-accented seasonal menu are beautiful to behold, but never twee.
Boundary Rooftop
Boundary is no City skyscraper, but its bar and grill provide a year-round roof space tailor-made for whiling away a few idle hours. Soak up some rays on the terrace or get cosy under the weatherproof pergola in winter; otherwise, order from a menu of Mediterranean small plates and act like you’re on hols among the pretty citrus trees and twinkling lights.
City Social
Up on the twenty-fourth floor of Tower 42, Jason Atherton’s high-rise City outpost is another of those swanky establishments that the all-conquering restaurateur does so well. During the week you may be overwhelmed by about boozy business hordes, but that’s a small price to pay for such all-enveloping wraparound views of the metropolis – bag one of the covetable booths if possible.
Coppa Club
Boasting one of the biggest riverside terraces in London, Coppa Club occupies a prime spot with Tower Bridge in near-sight and The Shard just opposite. Whether you’re in the restaurant, café or central bar, tall windows mean you can soak up the view even when it’s too chilly for alfresco. To eat? Sourdough pizzas, pastas and grills.
Darwin Brasserie
Near the top of the Walkie Talkie, this all-day brasserie promises jaw-dropping views of London – and it’s much quicker to book a table here than wait for your turn in the Sky Garden itself. The menu offers the sort of accomplished dishes you find in high-end business hotels but expect to pay through the nose for the privilege of admiring the cityscape.
Duck & Waffle
High up on the fortieth floor of Heron Tower, Duck & Waffle wins the prize for the most alarmingly close-up views of the Gherkin imaginable. Diners wander around the glass-panelled dining room to gawp at the panorama – and that’s before we remind you of D&W’s 24/7 opening and its artery-taunting gastronomic indulgences.
Fenchurch Restaurant
Venue says: “With west-facing views of the capital and sumptuous interiors, Fenchurch is fast becoming one of the hottest tables in London”
At the summit of the Walkie Talkie’s greenhouse on steroids, Sky Garden’s cloud-gazing flagship restaurant comes complete with amazing views of the city, day or night. With vistas like these, the kitchen can’t help but pull in the punters, although it responds in style with upscale dishes, tasting menus and a stellar wine cellar.
Giant Robot
‘Street food, booze and panoramic City views’ is the deal at this big shiny box on a low-rise Canary Wharf rooftop – a seven-days-a-week fun-time arena from the team behind Dinerama. Like a cross between an airport lounge and a nightclub, Giant Robot is home to four traders, and also has access to the Wharf’s glorious ‘rooftopia’.
Drink in more views in London bars
London's best bars with a view
Cocktails shouldn’t taste better at altitude, but somehow they do – especially when that extra height guarantees that you’re also drinking in sensational views of London. So whether it's a special occasion or you're just wanting to get high in the capital, here are our top London bars with a view.
Oooh you missed one... the Thames Dinner Cruise http://www.thamesdinnercruise.co.uk/
Great views of London from the river and Lunch cruise packages start at just £36 per person.
I really like this great article it is full of informative stuff about London's best returent. I would so much love to try out the beauty of it for sure after mine https://www.goldenbustours.com/niagara-falls-bus-tour-packages/ for sure.
Paramount at Tottenham Court Road is amazing for the views and the food
Min Jiang in Royal Garden Hotel has a view over entire Hyde Park! Gorgeous!
The River Terrace at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith has an excellent view of the Bridge, beautiful at sunset and a mean fish and chips, still a bit of a hidden gem
What about Le Pont de la Tour??
What about Galvin at Windows or The Battery, two of Londons most amazing restaurants with a view. Do you actually carry out any research or do you just go with whatevers on your list, maybe its a close your eyes and stab a pencil on the globe technique! Time Out is sinking rapidly, I mean who wants to read about outdoor sex and the drug habits of Londoners. Stick to what you're meant to be good at reviewing London and the entertainment it has to offer.