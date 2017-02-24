Duck & Waffle is opening a second restaurant in Piccadilly this May

The original Duck & Waffle, perched 40 floors up the Heron Tower near Liverpool Street station, may be a perennially popular spot for epicurean night owls (the 24-hour opening policy is still a novelty), but it’s less ideal for those with even mild vertigo.

But now diners can now keep their feet on terra firma with Duck & Waffle Local, opening in the new foodie hotspot of Piccadilly’s St James’ Market this May. It’s set to be a zippier version of the original restaurant, with speedy counter service and optional takeaway. Duck, as you might have guessed, is the focus – expect duck jam doughnuts and burgers, as well as the eponymous waffle dish – though old D&W standards like crispy BBQ pig’s ears and the Full Elvis peanut butter, jelly, banana and peanut brittle waffle will be on the menu too. Oh, and there’s on-tap cocktails too. Plenty to get in a flap about, then.

