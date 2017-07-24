Eat edible fog in a giant ‘fruit cloud’ at Westfield

Fancy breathing in one of your five a day? Zany culinary creatives Bompass & Parr have brought an edible ‘fruit cloud’ to Westfield Stratford City, and it looks pretty amazing.

Billing itself as a ‘walk-in mist experience’, visitors are invited to put on a raincoat before entering an enclosure filled with edible fog, enhanced with apple, blackberry and peach flavours. As well as gulping down flavoured air, inside the cloud you’ll be treated to an abstract forest soundscape that uses the ‘latest cross-modal science to create a “tart’ sonic environment to balance the sweetness of the cloud’. Honestly, we don’t really understand what that means but Bompass and Parr are the geniuses who invented the cocktail cloud, so we’d follow them into hell to be perfectly honest.

Part of Bompass & Parr’s Forest Village exhibition, the idea is to highlight climate change (environmental education is way more fun when it’s edible). As well as all the fruity fog there’s a lagoon and a tree circus. A tree circus?! And the whole thing’s free! So basically, Bompass & Parr have achieved the impossible: made the prospect of a trip to Westfield sound extremely exciting.

The ‘fruit cloud’ will be at Westfield Stratford City from July 22-August 3. The installation will then move to Westfield London from August 15-28.

