Eat free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to help refugees next week

How’s this for a sweet initiative? Longstanding ice cream heroes Ben & Jerry’s are embarking on a micro-tour of London next week, handing our free ice cream with the aim of raising awareness around the refugee crisis.

It’s a collaboration with the humanitarian International Rescue Committee. And for the occasion, the good folks at B&J have devised a new, charity-minded flavour, Home Sweet Honeycomb, which they’ll be dishing up while discussing the issues at hand. Helping the vulnerable AND snaffling delicious ice cream for free? It’s a total no-brainer.

The Ben & Jerry’s Homecoming Tour will visit Homerton High Street (E9) and Battersea’s Home Street (SW11) on Monday October 2; and the Truman Brewery (off Brick Lane, E1) and Strongroom Bar & Kitchen (on Curtain Road, EC1) on Tuesday October 3.

Wanna get involved? For more info and to register your interest, head to the Ben & Jerry’s website.

Got a taste for the cold stuff? Check out our list of London’s best ice cream parlours.