EatATubeStation: people are making food puns out of tube station names

A lot of hashtags get bandied about the internet these days. Some are informative, some are hilarious and others are just pointless. So, make what you will of this new Twitter craze, which is attempting to liven up the names of our tube stations with food puns.

#EatATubeStation has caused a spontaneous flurry of activity on Twitter after it was started yesterday by a man posting under the name of Ben Punter, who initially posted some fairly vanilla culinary-transport puns.

These were soon followed by some more creative responses.

High Brie And Islington #EatATubeStation — Paul Howarth (@Grubby78) April 5, 2017

#EatATubeStation Beef-row terminals 1, 2 & 3 — Rich Price (@richprice16) April 5, 2017

Although some sounded a bit like the sort of thing your dad might say (well, one of them did come from @DadJokeMan)

Tottenham and cheese #EatATubeStation — I am who I am. (@pcocteau) April 5, 2017

Canada Water Biscuit #EatATubeStation — The Dad Joke Man (@DadJokeMan) April 5, 2017

And some people have taken it all way too far.

