Meryl Streep got a 'totally undeserved' standing ovation at the Oscars

Serial-nominee Meryl Streep was in attendance at the Oscars last night after being nominated for her twentieth Academy Award.

The Hollywood icon didn't win Best Actress for 'Florence Foster Jenkins', losing out to Emma Stone, who got the Oscar for 'La La Land'. But Meryl did get an almighty standing ovation nonetheless.

In his opening monologue, which, as expected, poked fun at President Trump, host Jimmy Kimmel encouraged the entire Dolby Theatre auditorium to give Meryl Streep a 'totally undeserved round of applause'.

Kimmel went on to call Streep 'highly overrated', poking fun at Trump's Twitter pop at the actress following her impassioned Golden Globes speech.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Naturally all of Hollywood obliged and Streep received the biggest standing ovation of the night.

All hail Meryl.

