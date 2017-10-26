  • Blog
Er, Big Ben seems to have disappeared

By James Manning Posted: Thursday October 26 2017, 6:59pm

Dinendra Haria/Alamy Stock Photo

First there was all that hullaballoo about Big Ben’s bongs. Now London’s most famous landmark has vanished.

Well, sort of. The Elizabeth Tower will be shrouded in scaffolding for four years of refurbishment, with only one clock face visible at a time. On the plus side, that should make it easier to put the clocks back to GMT this Sunday – a process led by Parliament’s clock keeper, that usually takes around five hours.

