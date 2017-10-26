Er, Big Ben seems to have disappeared

First there was all that hullaballoo about Big Ben’s bongs. Now London’s most famous landmark has vanished.

Well, sort of. The Elizabeth Tower will be shrouded in scaffolding for four years of refurbishment, with only one clock face visible at a time. On the plus side, that should make it easier to put the clocks back to GMT this Sunday – a process led by Parliament’s clock keeper, that usually takes around five hours.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.