Europe’s first avocado restaurant is opening a branch in London

The basic bitch inside all of us was green with envy when we heard Amsterdam was home to The Avocado Show, Europe’s first dedicated avocado café. Well, epic news: the restaurant proved so wildly popular it’s expanding. The founders have been approached by operators in North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East, but the rumour is, they’re looking at locations in London.

Details are being kept deliberately hazy right now. There’s no address. No opening date. But we believe – and we’ll be watching.

