Everything you need to know about the Carnaby Christmas Carnival

On Thursday (Nov 9) the grooviest road in town is getting a bit of a tune-up. The famously fashionable Carnaby Street will celebrate the festive season by switching on their brand new, themed decorations and lights.

When is it kicking off?

The party starts at 5pm and carries on until 9pm, but the lights will be turned on at 6pm. They will remain switched on until January 5, by which time you’ll probably be done with all (bright and festive) lights for another year.

What else is happening?

Iconic genre-spanning DJ and Notting Hill Carnival extraordinaire Norman Jay MBE will be providing the soundtrack, and a vast number of shops will be giving customers 20 percent off. You just need to register in advance for a ticket at Carnaby.co.uk.

Participating shops include: Monki, Puma, Brandy Melville, Pepe Jeans London, Skinnydip, Sweaty Betty, Office, The Kooples and Vans; beauty brands include Benefit, Illamasqua, Pixi and Urban Decay, and restaurants including Le Bab, Dirty Bones, Pizza Pilgrims and the newly opened Breddos Tacos will all be involved.

Why go to this one when there are lights turning on all over London?

Carnaby Street’s lights are quite possibly the most inventive in all of London. There will be street entertainment laid on, and what’s more you’ll get to enjoy a rum cocktail from the Carnaby pop-up bar free of charge with your ticket. Get in. Plus, beyond just the discounts, some shops will be handing out goodies and freebies to mark the lights turning on.

Who’s actually doing the honours?

DJ ledge Jay will be responsible for flicking the light switch.

