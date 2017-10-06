Fabulous things happening in north London this weekend

North Londoners, get ready to own the weekend with our handy guide to all the great things going on in your neck of the woods. Guzzle down Camden Hells Larger, see some stonking art at Frieze London and experience David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks’ like you’ve never seen it before.

Twin Peaks Festival. Hornsey Town Hall Arts Centre. Sat-Sun. Join this giddy, immersive two-day celebration of all things ‘Peaks’. Watch a huge range of festival screenings while stuffing your face with complimentary doughnuts, cherry pie and coffee, and you might get to meet actual real-life cast members.

Handmade in Highgate. Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution. Fri-Sun. Free. Buy original crafts at this design and makers fair held in Highgate’s stunning institute. Get one-off goods from the UK’s best designers and snoop around the building – usually closed to visitors.

Frieze London. Regent’s Park. Until Sun. £35-£38. Get your fill of world-class art by seeing work from the biggest and best galleries and artists, all under one roof. It’s art fair season at the moment in London, but if you only make it to one, this is the ticket.

Tank Party. Camden Town Brewery. Sat. Free. Camden Town’s famous brewery is throwing its fifth annual Tank Party at its Kentish Town HQ. Their Camden Hells Lager will flow unfiltered from their 60-hectolitre tank and there’ll be burgers, music and design workshops too.

Further afield...

Grab your Oyster card and hop on the tube to these fantastic exhibitions that are more than worth your time this weekend.

Opera: Passion, Power and Politics. V&A. £19. See this game-changing exhibition, helping you get a handle on the world of opera. The show, put on in conjunction with Royal Opera House, takes a sweeping look at 400 years of singers bellowing on stage and is built around seven operatic premieres in seven European cities.

The British Underground Press of the Sixties. A22 Gallery. Free. See iconic covers and graphics from trippy underground zines launched in the ’60s. There’ll be designs from International Times, Oz, Black Dwarf and Ink, all of which brought the burgeoning psychedelic art scene to the attention of thousands.



Always here but always great

Leighton House Museum. £12. Visit the former home of artist Frederic Leighton. An artwork in itself, every inch of this magnificent building is ostentatiously decorated and inspired by Leighton’s extensive European travels. Don’t miss the huge collection of sixteenth-century Middle Eastern glazed tiles.

Maltby Street Market. Sun. Gastronomic delights await all who venture beneath Bermondsey’s railway arches. Head along for a morning stroll with some tasty grocery shopping along the way from offerings such as The Cheese Truck, Dhan Waffle and Sub Cult.

What the cluck: it's been 10 years since Junior Spesh

Things you only know if you're a Deliveroo rider

Taste of London - top chefs, live demos, artisanal food stalls – it's all here, and tickets start at just £12.

Bach's violin concertos by candlelight at St Martin's in the Field - up to 48% off an evening of music by some of the finest composers amidst candlelit surroundings