Farang and Singha Beer have teamed up for a supper club on a barge

How does sailing down the Thames sipping on Singha Beer and feasting on grub made by Farang’s head chef and founder, Sebby Holmes, sound?

Pretty good, right? Well to celebrate Songkran (Thai New Year), you can do just that, as The Battersea Barge will be playing host to the chef and his sensational flavours, plus the original beer of Thailand, for two nights this April.

The three-course dinner served up on the waterway will give diners the chance to meet the man himself and find out more about the delicious dishes he’s become known for. There will also be traditional crafts to try out and modern Thai music to soundtrack the evening.

Tickets include a three-course dinner and two Singha beers. Additional drinks will be available to purchase on the night and a maximum of six tickets can be bought per person.

Singha Beer and Sebby Holmes Supper Club. The Battersea Barge, Nine Elms Lane. Tue Apr 12-Wed Apr 13. £25. Book here.

Read our glowing review of Farang

In other foodie news: Pigeon kebab is homing back to the menu at Native in Covent Garden