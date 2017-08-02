FareShare’s fundraiser and four other ways to tackle London’s problem with food waste

Worried about the amount of food that goes to waste in London, not to mention your own kitchen? Here are five ways to make a difference:

Limp carrots, yellowing broccoli, fluffy houmous: food waste is something we all create, but we rarely think about how it is managed. At least 270,000 tonnes of surplus edible food from the UK’s food and drink industry each year could be redistributed, meanwhile 8.4 million people country-wide are reportedly struggling to afford to eat. To fight this imbalance, food sustainability campaigners FareShare are literally making a meal out of surplus food. They save unwanted produce from bins and redistribute it to volunteers who whip it into cooked dishes for 6,700 different charities. Makes sense, right? Well, this Saturday you can support FareShare’s food crusade at their fundraising gig in Shoreditch, which will be soundtracked by indie-electro from BlueJaye, Kid Cupid and The Confederate Dead. There will also be free canapés and a not-so-free vegan barbecue, all made with surplus grub. Turnip and feel the beet. FareShare Presents: Live Music & BBQ Fundraiser. Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen. Sat Aug 5. £6.25.

Drink Toast Ale

Never heard of it? Toast Ale is a craft beer that’s brewed using unsold bread from bakeries and sandwich-makers. Find out more here.

Download Olio

The app that lets you connect with your neighbours and local shops to share and collect unwanted food. Find out more here.

Visit Save the Date café

This east London café turns landfill-destined produce into restaurant meals served on a pay-what-you-want basis. Find it at Caravan Kitchen’s Nomadic Community Gardens in Shoreditch. Find out more here.

Contribute to the Community Fridge

A simple initiative that allows you to drop food in a public refrigerator for those who need it. Find them in Brixton, Manor House, Camberwell, Old Street and Leytonstone. Find out more here.

Did you know? London has the worst recycling rates in the country