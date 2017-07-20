More community fridges are coming to London

London’s first community fridge opened in Brixton in February. Now even more fridges are landing in the capital to help cut down on food waste and feed hungry Londoners. Camberwell got one a few weeks ago, and over the next two months the Community Fridge Network is rolling out to Leytonstone, Manor House and Old Street.

The idea behind the scheme is simple: lots of people don’t use all the food they buy, while many more can’t afford to buy enough. Retailers and individuals with unused food can leave it in the fridge, and anyone else can come along and pick it up. The scheme’s been a success across the UK and in other countries, and it looks like it’s catching on in London too.

The Old Street fridge opens in St Luke’s Community Centre tomorrow, with Manor House and Leytonstone to follow soon. Sainsbury’s, Bosch and Hubbub are supporting the scheme, and you can even set one up to serve your local community – find out more via the Community Fridge Network. As social initiatives go, you won’t find many… cooler. (See what we did there?)

