Feast your pork pies on this! A bar snack festival is coming to London

Big news, pub food fans. A bar snack festival is making its way to east London. And if you’re thinking pork scratchings and ready salted crisps, think again. This is gourmet snacking, my foodie friend. The one-day event is coming to Homerton pub the Adam & Eve and the line-up of nibbles includes a menu put together by chefs from top Asian restaurants Bao, Kiln and Som Saa. Fire emoji.

The Homerton International Festival of Beer and Bar Snacks is being held across the Easter bank holiday weekend, and entry to the pub will be free for all. It’s the second time the pub – already renowned for its scotch eggs – has held such an event, and it’s laying on a mouth-watering line-up of bar snacks as well as craft beer from Five Points, Mikkeller, Beavertown Brewery and more breweries from east London and beyond.

The trad pub with an edgy east London vibe is also proving its cool with a line-up of DJs worth queuing on the door for. Wild Beasts, Metronomy and others are on the decks, with the pub staying open until 4am on Saturday.

So go on, swap Easter eggs for scotch eggs.

The International Festival of Beer and Bar Snacks is at the Adam & Eve on April 13-16, with the special menu from Bao, Kiln and Som Saa available on Saturday 15 from 1pm until it sells out.