Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this April

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes, events and workouts taking place around the capital.
F45 Tottenham Court Road
Formerly in London Bridge, this dedicated high-intensity circuit class brand has now made its new flagship home on Tottenham Court Road. Get sweaty in the studio’s fun-filled signature 45-minute classes, guaranteed to wear you out (in a good way).
Cost: Try 7 days for £20
Booking info: f45training.co.uk/tottenhamcourtroad
114-115 Tottenham Court Rd, W1T 5AH
Weekend Yoga with Lululemon
Need a reset this spring? Chill out with Lululemon and top yoga teacher Kirsty Gallagher for a one-hour class followed by a healthy breakfast spread. There’s only one more date left in April, but if you miss out, there will be extra sessions happening over the next few months.
Date: April 8
Cost: £35 (plus booking fee)
Booking info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-marylebone-rooms
The Marylebone, 47 Welbeck St, W1G 8DN
Sweat by BXR
Did you know boxing champ Anthony Joshua opened a slick, state-of-the-art gym earlier this year? He's now turned the basement into a pay-to-train area, offering classes in cardio, strength and conditioning, and boxing skills. Bespoke training programmes are launching this month, where you’ll get the chance to train like a proper athlete.
Cost: £30 for two classes (introductory offer).
Booking info: bxrlondon.com/sweat-by-bxr/
24 Paddington St, W1U 5QX
The Hackney Run Festival’s 5.5k
It’s just a few weeks to go before hundreds of runners descend on east London for the annual Hackney Half-Marathon – but if running 13.1 miles is the last way you’d want to spend a Sunday, organisers have put on another run in the afternoon that’s much less daunting. Sign up for the 5.5k and enjoy a short but sweet jaunt around on the east side. You’ll also get a shiny medal for your efforts.
Date: April 30
Cost: £25
Booking info: uk.virginsport.com/event/hackney-2017/tickets
Be:Fit London
Ladies! Grab your nearest and dearest as it’s time to celebrate healthy living at Europe’s largest women’s fitness fest. Be:Fit London will be at the Business Design Centre in Islington for three days and will have classes from top studios, talks from fitness experts and a shop where you can stock up on flashy new gear.
Dates: April 28-30
Cost: £25
Booking info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/befit-london-2017
Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, N1 0QH
Want more fitness stuff to do? Check out:
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ