Fit goals: where to break a sweat in London this April

Get your fit on this month with our round-up of fun classes, events and workouts taking place around the capital.

A post shared by F45 Tottenham Court Road (@f45_tottenhamcourtroad) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

F45 Tottenham Court Road

Formerly in London Bridge, this dedicated high-intensity circuit class brand has now made its new flagship home on Tottenham Court Road. Get sweaty in the studio’s fun-filled signature 45-minute classes, guaranteed to wear you out (in a good way).

Cost: Try 7 days for £20

Booking info: f45training.co.uk/tottenhamcourtroad

114-115 Tottenham Court Rd, W1T 5AH

Weekend Yoga with Lululemon

Need a reset this spring? Chill out with Lululemon and top yoga teacher Kirsty Gallagher for a one-hour class followed by a healthy breakfast spread. There’s only one more date left in April, but if you miss out, there will be extra sessions happening over the next few months.

Date: April 8

Cost: £35 (plus booking fee)

Booking info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-marylebone-rooms

The Marylebone, 47 Welbeck St, W1G 8DN

Sweat by BXR

Did you know boxing champ Anthony Joshua opened a slick, state-of-the-art gym earlier this year? He's now turned the basement into a pay-to-train area, offering classes in cardio, strength and conditioning, and boxing skills. Bespoke training programmes are launching this month, where you’ll get the chance to train like a proper athlete.

Cost: £30 for two classes (introductory offer).

Booking info: bxrlondon.com/sweat-by-bxr/

24 Paddington St, W1U 5QX

Virgin Sport

The Hackney Run Festival’s 5.5k

It’s just a few weeks to go before hundreds of runners descend on east London for the annual Hackney Half-Marathon – but if running 13.1 miles is the last way you’d want to spend a Sunday, organisers have put on another run in the afternoon that’s much less daunting. Sign up for the 5.5k and enjoy a short but sweet jaunt around on the east side. You’ll also get a shiny medal for your efforts.

Date: April 30

Cost: £25

Booking info: uk.virginsport.com/event/hackney-2017/tickets

Be:Fit London

Ladies! Grab your nearest and dearest as it’s time to celebrate healthy living at Europe’s largest women’s fitness fest. Be:Fit London will be at the Business Design Centre in Islington for three days and will have classes from top studios, talks from fitness experts and a shop where you can stock up on flashy new gear.

Dates: April 28-30

Cost: £25

Booking info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/befit-london-2017

Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, N1 0QH

