Five ace new venues to check out in London this April

With Easter just two weeks away, April is shaping up to be a pretty great month. There will be copious amounts of chocolate, family gatherings and Easter celebrations. Venue experts Hire Space have found five top new venues to check out this month, so you can spend those extra days off wisely.

Founder of Village London, Adam White is bringing the Rail House Cafe to the swanky, new Nova Victoria development. The modern restaurant will cater for 330 with a focus on all-day socialising, with a huge downstairs eating and drinking area as well as an upstairs bar and a large outdoor space perfect for alfresco summer evenings.

The venue also boasts a raised private dining room, where you can indulge in classics with a twist, such as ‘Green Tea Waffles’ and an eggs benedict/burger hybrid, a ‘Burgerdict’...yum.

Opened in 1993, The Garage quickly established itself as the premier indie and rock venue in London with big names like The Killers, Oasis, Green Day and the Arctic Monkeys having played there over the years.

Now, under new ownership, the 600-capacity venue has had a dramatic refurbishment and now has a number of spaces perfect for events, including an added café and cocktail bar called ‘The General Store’. You’ll be able to get your artisan coffee and craft beer fix or try out its quirky cocktails that come in cornflake packets and Campbell’s soup cans.

‘Thousand Island’ is a 150-capacity space that can cater for corporate or private functions or even your very own club night, surrounded by mirror balls via a ‘condiment-covered dressing room’...

everything you’ve always wanted in a venue, we imagine.

The Game Bird at The Stafford London is a relaxed, informal, all-day dining experience, with a focus on British comfort cooking. With a sophisticated vibe, the restaurant is a mix of classic British design, accented with specially commissioned artwork from leading young artists.

Perfect for cosy private dining, Executive Chef, James Durrant has created a stunning menu that appeals to the senses and uses local and seasonal produce in his uncomplicated British dishes. Make sure you make time to enjoy a pre-dinner glass of Champagne or an espresso martini to finish off your evening in the adjoining Champagne Bar.

New to Shoreditch, The Palace of Humbug is a cocktail bar that’s taken the place of the Jubjub room at the top of Callooh Callay. So if you’re looking for a bit of variety in your cocktail bars, you won’t have to stumble too far.

Music is important here, it’s a blend of a rock bar and the atmosphere that comes with it but with the added sophistication of top-notch cocktails and service. There are odes to rock legends all over the place, with a Slash mural on one wall and Clash lyrics inside the bar. Ideal for a party with a bit of an edge.

Making the move from pop-up to permanent restaurant, Dandy has found a new home in Newington Green. It will have space for 50 people inside and 30 outside, just in time for the glorious British summertime.

The food will echo the dishes seen at the pop-up and is influenced by founders Dan Wilson and Andrew Leitch’s travels, marrying flavours and ingredients from across the world. With speciality coffee, beer and natural wines also on offer, it sounds like a delicious place for more laid-back events.

