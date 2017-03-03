  • Blog
Five awesome free art shows to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 11:50am

 

No plans this weekend? Get off the sofa and go and see some of this week's best new (and free!) art shows.

These whacky AF future chandeliers by Josiah McElheny at White Cube

 

A post shared by @marcobrambillastudio on

 

 

The sheer overwhelming terror of growing up by Alice Theobald at Pilar Corrias

 

A post shared by Pilar Corrias (@pilarcorrias) on

 

 

The grandaddy of British conceptualism John Latham at The Serpentine

 

 

The powerful story of economics in the brilliant Ibrahim Mahama at White Cube

 

A post shared by Joie de vivre (@tatase__) on

 

 

The body as a psycho-social playground in Maria Lassnig at Hauser & Wirth

 

A post shared by hauserwirth (@hauserwirth) on

 

Hungry for more art? Feast your cultural eyes hither

