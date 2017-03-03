Five awesome free art shows to see this weekend

No plans this weekend? Get off the sofa and go and see some of this week's best new (and free!) art shows.
These whacky AF future chandeliers by Josiah McElheny at White Cube
The sheer overwhelming terror of growing up by Alice Theobald at Pilar Corrias
The grandaddy of British conceptualism John Latham at The Serpentine
The powerful story of economics in the brilliant Ibrahim Mahama at White Cube
The body as a psycho-social playground in Maria Lassnig at Hauser & Wirth
Hungry for more art? Feast your cultural eyes hither.
