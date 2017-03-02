Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Get the bougie gym experience for zero bucks at Adidas’s new fitness hangout in east London. The white-walled workout space looks just like the posh gyms nearby, except every class, run and workshop on the timetable is free of charge. (They’re getting some of London’s best trainers to teach them too.) You can sign up for classes every week via Adidas Women’s Facebook Messenger. Adidas Studio LDN, 152 Brick Lane. Tube: Liverpool St.

House of Vans holds monthly free skate parties with music, a film screening and free fried chicken. This time they’re screening hyped skate film ‘Colin Read’s Spirit Quest’. Plus, there’s cash for tricks. Book your spot in advance. House of Vans. Tube: Lambeth North. Fri Mar 3, 6pm-10pm.

Get clued up on the UK asylum system at this screening of ‘The Refugee Diaries’, a series of short films following Thaer, a Syrian refugee, arriving and attempting to settle in the UK from the Calais Jungle. Amnesty International UK. Tube: Old St. Mon Mar 6, 6.30pm.

If you’ve not seen enough green stuff recently, Rebecca Louise Law’s latest installation will give you your fill. ‘The Iris’ features 10,000 blue, purple, yellow and white irises floating on copper wire. Proper flower power. Now Gallery. Tube: North Greenwich. Fri Mar 3-Mar 7.

Got a query for Sadiq Khan? Ask him in person at People’s Question Time. Up for discussion: transport, safety, air quality, environment, the economy, and housing. Register in advance. Westcroft Leisure Centre. Carshalton rail. Thu Mar 2, 7pm.



Find more free things to do in London.