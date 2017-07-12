Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Programmed by the Barbican and Create London in partnership with Waltham Forest Council, this free two-day festival is returning to E17 for its fourth year. Expect street food, local beers from Wild Card Brewery, live music, theatre, dancing, comedy and acrobatic performances from the Walthamstow Youth Circus. Lloyd Park. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Sat Jul 15-Sun Jul 16.

Free Croissants at Paul Bakeries

Don a Breton-striped T-shirt and head to your nearest Paul bakery this Friday. To celebrate Bastille Day, they’re giving away free croissants to anyone wearing blue-and-white stripes. Various locations. Fri Jul 14.

Osteopathy clinic (it’s cooler than it sounds, honest!) Core Clapton is celebrating its relaunch with a whole day of free sessions, including yoga, massages and boxing. Core blimey! Core Clapton. Clapton Overground. Sat Jul 15.

Want to watch a film without missing out on the balmy evenings? Grab a blanket and get comfy at Woodberry Down’s pop-up screen. They’ll be showing ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Jungle Book’, while tennis fans can catch the Wimbledon finals. Woodberry Down. Tube: Manor House. Thu Jul 13-Sun Jul 16.

Everyone’s favourite aperitif is taking over east London rooftop Netil 360 for a night of spritzes, Italian small plates from Forza Win and a DJ set from Norman Jay MBE. Enter here to nab a spot – winners will be announced on Wednesday. Netil 360. London Fields Overground. Thu Jul 13.

