Five of the coolest work collectives for women

Ever feel like the glass ceiling’s been triple-glazed and reinforced? Here are five women-led communities using solidarity as a sledgehammer

1. Women Who

This platform for creative young women puts on discussion panels, parties and has launched a book of helpful workplace tools. Founded by freelance writer and brand consultant Otegha Uwagba, they’re putting on an International Women’s Day bash today and have saved tickets for Time Out readers. Get tickets and find out more at www.womenwho.co.

2. She Said So

Based in LA and London, She Said So is a collective of women with active roles in the music industry. The aim? Topple stereotypes with initiatives like their Alternative Power 100 Music List, talks like ‘Health vs Hedonism’ and panel debates with the likes of Night Czar Amy Lame. Sign up via shesaid.so

3. Marguerite

If you’re a woman working in the arts, you need to check out Marguerite. Membership starts at £25 per month and that gets you access to networking events, including artist studio visits, networking brunches and an annual summer party. Become a member at margueritelondon.com.

4. Flexx

1Xtra DJ Jamz Supernova started this free meet-up for women in music with radio plugger Amy Collins. There are currently 200 members, from producers to assistants, getting together regularly to chat about the industry. Get info about future events at facebook.com/FlexxLondon.

5. Ladies of Restaurants

Whether you work in the hospitality industry already, or you're considering getting involved, this discussion group is a good space to meet other women in the restaurant, food and wine world. They hold monthly chats over glasses of wine. Find out when via Facebook.

