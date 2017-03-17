Five reasons to swing by Willesden Green

Not familiar with this north-westerly spot near Kilburn? Well, there's a lot more to this multicultural hub than the Jubilee line and an easy bus journey to Notting Hill.
1. It offers some of the most authentic sushi, yakitori and saké
Walking along Walm Lane before it merges with the vibrant High Road, you may notice Sushi Masa, a popular, tiny restaurant more suited to a Ginza back street than NW2.
2. It has inspired modern literary masterpieces
The neighbourhood has a significant amount of literary connections, the most significant being born-and-raised-in-Willesden author Zadie Smith, who used the melting-pot of her local area as the backdrop for ‘White Teeth’, ‘NW’ and ‘Swing Time’.
3. It has a lovely little oasis behind a row of terraced houses
Sandwiched between Willesden Green and Cricklewood, the tranquil, community-run Mapesbury Dell has a pond, gardening club and annual free opera evening – which means you no longer need to jump on the 52 to Kensington for some midsummer arias.
4. It’s great for people-watching fuelled by a killer full English
Lazy weekend? Pull up a chair, browse the newspaper selection, maybe order a cheeky frappé and prepare to spend the day with die-hard Willesdenites at 'the home of coffee at Willesden Green station', Nest, as the Jubilee line rumbles beneath you.
5. The High Road is a hoarder’s paradise
Forget overpriced Sunday flea markets. In Willesden Salvage you can pick up anything from vintage road signs to life-size metal horses without the twee yummy-mummy vibe or an overwhelming urge to spend £4.50 on a cupcake. Wander around the magical yard for 20 minutes and you’ll likely leave with at least one of those brown vintage trunks you've always wanted.
Hanging out on the north-west side? Check out our area guides to Kilburn and St John's Wood.
