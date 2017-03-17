  • Blog
Five reasons to swing by Willesden Green

By Holly Friend Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 5:03pm

Not familiar with this north-westerly spot near Kilburn? Well, there's a lot more to this multicultural hub than the Jubilee line and an easy bus journey to Notting Hill.

 

1. It offers some of the most authentic sushi, yakitori and saké

 

A post shared by Jerome de Sadeleer (@jeromeswiss) on

 

Walking along Walm Lane before it merges with the vibrant High Road, you may notice Sushi Masa, a popular, tiny restaurant more suited to a Ginza back street than NW2.

2. It has inspired modern literary masterpieces

 

A post shared by Asia Corleone (@skinnytost) on

 

The neighbourhood has a significant amount of literary connections, the most significant being born-and-raised-in-Willesden author Zadie Smith, who used the melting-pot of her local area as the backdrop for ‘White Teeth’, ‘NW’ and ‘Swing Time’.

3. It has a lovely little oasis behind a row of terraced houses

 

A post shared by Nicky Gavey (@roaminrobbie) on

 

Sandwiched between Willesden Green and Cricklewood, the tranquil, community-run Mapesbury Dell has a pond, gardening club and annual free opera evening – which means you no longer need to jump on the 52 to Kensington for some midsummer arias.

4. It’s great for people-watching fuelled by a killer full English 

Lazy weekend? Pull up a chair, browse the newspaper selection, maybe order a cheeky frappé and prepare to spend the day with die-hard Willesdenites at 'the home of coffee at Willesden Green station', Nest, as the Jubilee line rumbles beneath you. 

5. The High Road is a hoarder’s paradise

 

A post shared by Ian Wood (@iaw1965) on

 

Forget overpriced Sunday flea markets. In Willesden Salvage you can pick up anything from vintage road signs to life-size metal horses without the twee yummy-mummy vibe or an overwhelming urge to spend £4.50 on a cupcake. Wander around the magical yard for 20 minutes and you’ll likely leave with at least one of those brown vintage trunks you've always wanted.

Hanging out on the north-west side? Check out our area guides to Kilburn and St John's Wood.

Expert blogger
By Holly Friend 5 Posts

Holly lives in Finsbury Park and counts 'good with directions' as one of her best traits. She works in trend forecasting and loves ugly architecture, aesthetically pleasing colour schemes and Zara sales when everyone wears the same floaty dress for a few weeks. Follow her on Instagram: @hollycurls.

Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

