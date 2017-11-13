Forget ‘Blue Planet II’ – there are seahorses living in the Thames!

Ah, the wonders of London nature. First we found out that the Thames is full of seals. Then, only last week, we posted some of the first footage of a dolphin that had found its way into the river. Okay, so the poor thing washed up dead the very next day – but that hasn’t dampened our enthusiasm for London’s marine life, especially since we’ve just discovered that there are two species of seahorses living in the Thames.

The tiny animals were spotted by ZSL researchers six times between Greenwich and Southwark in the last two months, even though they’re usually spotted only once or twice a year. They’re not known for travelling long distances, so it seems these little guys are Londoners. Check out our footage of the same species in captivity at London Zoo – David Attenborough voiceover sadly not included.

