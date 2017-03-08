Four FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

This show is one of the most popular free exhibitions of the year so far (queue alert), so catch it while you can. Inspired by South Korean artist Suh’s moves from Seoul to New York, Berlin then London, it explores the idea of ‘home’ via recreations of corridors from his life made out of colourful, ever-so-delicate mesh fabric. It’s like walking through physical Instagram filters. Victoria Miro. Angel. Until Mar 18.

Spend an afternoon immersed in 145 shorts by filmmakers aged just 16-24. They range from documentaries and art films to animation and comedies. There’ll be cinema screens playing showreels, plus the chance to curate your own personal playlist. ICA Theatre. Charing Cross. Thu Mar 9-Sun Mar 12.

Visitors to this nostalgia fest can hang in the Levi’s launderette and sit at the drum kit played by the Cadbury’s gorilla. There’ll be VR headsets plus a more serious look at advertising’s impact on society. Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Mar 9-Sun Mar 12.

If your wardrobe’s looking a little dowdy, check out this workshop on using hand embroidery and a sewing machine to add materials and patterns to enhance clothes. Barnardo's Crouch End. Finsbury Park then W3, W7 bus. Sat Mar 11, noon-3pm.

Find more free things to do in London.