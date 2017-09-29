Four of New York’s best bars are popping up in London

London Cocktail Week signals cut-price cocktails across bars around town. But it’s also the one week of the year where bar talents from all around the world fly in to show off their skills. This year, you won’t have to jet off to get a taste of New York’s stellar cocktail scene. Instead, just pop along to these London bars hosting takeovers from top NYC talent.

Dead Rabbit @ The Sun Tavern

At the time of writing, Dead Rabbit was still numero uno on The World’s 50 Best Bars list (the 2017 list will be announced during Cocktail Week on Thursday October 5 – no pressure, guys!). The bar set in NYC’s financial district combines a spit and sawdust whisky and beer bar on ground level with a brooding cocktail parlour up above. Their east London takeover promises three original cocktails mixed by the bar’s beverage director Jillian Vose, including a Black Rose made from Earl Grey-infused Irish whiskey. Dead good.

Time Out New York says: “It’s a history lesson, but better – you’ve got a serious buzz going.”

The Sun Tavern, 441 Bethnal Green Rd, E2 0AN. Oct 4, 6pm-midnight. Free entry, cocktails £6.

Dante @ Madison

Greenwich Village’s Dante has been in the New York hood for over 100 years as an Italian café, until a recent revamp that sexed it up into a much-loved aperitivo bar. Expect those Italian tipples to have a dizzying effect on you London-side, as Dante takes over City rooftop bar Madison. The bar will be serving Garibaldis and Negronis with a view from this Friday. Salute!



Time Out New York says: “Come for the negroni, stay for the vibe. Dante’s appeal is simple and classic, yet cool and far from old-fashioned.”

Madison, One New Change, EC4M 9AF. Sep 29-Oct 4, 4pm-9pm. Free entry, cocktails from £11.75.

The Suffolk Arms @ Swift

© Paul Wagtouicz

Get a taste of the Lower East Side right here in Soho. Swift’s downstairs bar sees a two-night takeover from Giuseppe Gonzalez, the talkative owner of NYC’s Suffolk Arms. The Stateside bar is known for taking its cue from Great British pubs (in particular, our very own Churchill Arms in Kensington) in the looks department. But it’ll be all about the cocktails (and the hip hop) at the London event.

Time Out New York says: “Highbrow cocktails with dive-bar ease.”

Swift, 12 Old Compton St, W1D 4TQ. Oct 2-3, 5pm-midnight. Free entry, booking essential, cocktails £10.

Employees Only @ Three Sheets

© Virgina Rollison

New York is known for its Prohibition-style speakeasies, and Employees Only is up there with the best. Hidden behind a fortune teller’s shop, expert bar staff pour the classics. For Cocktail Week they’re dropping in on Dalston’s Three Sheets for one night of Woodford Reserve bourbon cocktails, from an apple-infused Rye and Dry to the Stone Fence, a concoction made from whisky, peach, cider and soda.

Time Out New York says: “Of all of the city’s craft cocktail joints Employees Only is among the most populist, with enough nerd-baiting tipples on the menu to please aficionados without alienating everyone else.”

Three Sheets, 510b Kingsland Rd, E8 4AE. Oct 3, 6pm-11pm. Free entry, cocktails £8.

Find more fun drinking events in our guide to London Cocktail Week.