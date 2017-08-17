  • Blog
Free Nando’s if you got your A-levels today

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday August 17 2017, 4:57pm

Did you get your A Level results today? Do you feel like comfort-eating chicken? Well, get happy, because Nando’s is giving away free chook on this fateful day. To get yours, all you need to do is pop to your nearest Nando’s and present your grades at the till. Yes, this does mean that staff will see your results, which is great news if you’re feeling smug as hell – but less tempting if you aren’t. Still, we’ve done worse for free chicken.

Nando's outlets all across London will be giving out free chicken all day today (August 17) to all students who present A Level results (from this year).

By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

