Get £1 tacos and beers next week

London’s longstanding burritos ’n’ tacos joint Benito’s Hat might not have the deafening buzz of Breddos, El Pastor, Bad Sports and so on, but y’know what? They’re cheap and cheerful and ever-so-reliable. So we more than approve.

Anyhow, they’re about to celebrate their ninth birthday (!) and to mark this milestone, they’ll be dishing out £1 tacos and £1 bottles of Sol (max four per person, so well into tipsy territory) from 5pm-close on Wednesday October 11 (but not, for some reason, at their King’s Cross branch).

Fancy dress – moustaches, unwieldy hats, mariachi attire and so on – is encouraged, but not obligatory. Consider yourself lucky.

For more information and locations, visit the Benito’s Hat website.

