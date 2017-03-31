Get 50 percent off your bill at Spike + Earl’s opening weekend

Fancy a half price sarnie and a hella good cup of coffee this weekend? Spike + Earl, a new café and bar from the people behind Old Spike Roastery is opening its doors on Saturday and, to celebrate, the price of all food and drink at the joint will be slashed in half.

The Peckham Road spot’s main foodie focus will be a reinvention of the classic San Fransisco-style Dutch crunch bun (a fancy sounding name for a sandwich made using tiger bread) and fillings will range from sticky Korean beef to buttermilk chicken with hot pepper sauce.

The evening menu will feature small plates, snacks and side dishes, plus a bespoke range of wines, cocktails and craft beers from local brewers.

Just like Old Spike Roastery, the cafe will act as a social enterprise, offering training and employment to homeless people with the aim of creating positive change in the community. Its sister site has won the Time Out Love London Award two years running, so we’re expecting great things from Spike + Earl.

Spike + Earl opens this Saturday April 1 at midday. 33 Peckham Road, Camberwell. Half price food and drink will be available until Sunday April 2. Daily promotional offers will then take place for the rest of the week.

