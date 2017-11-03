Get a third off on an Indian brunch with bottomless bubbly

Fitzrovia’s Calcutta Street might have slunk onto the London food scene as a part of the ‘new wave’ of Indian restaurants – Dishoom, Kricket, Gunpowder and so on – but its Bengali USP gives it a soulful vibe and deeply aromatic, flavourful menu all of its own. We liked it a lot.

Luckily for early-doors weekend diners, they also do a banging bottomless brunch – which you can now get with a third off, on us! That works out as a 3-for-2 deal, if you want to work it that way. Ker-ching!

It works as follows. First buy the offer via the Time Out Shop. Then, choose a starter, main and a side from Calcutta Street’s ace brunch menu (think things like lamb and egg-stuffed paratha; a Calcutta-style full ‘English’; paneer kati rolls, and so on). Then wash the lot down with unlimited prosecco. Not Indian in the slightest, that bit – but who’s taking notes, eh?

The Calcutta Street x Time Out brunch offer costs £20 p/h. Brunch at Calcutta Street is served weekends, 11am-4pm. Bottomless prosecco lasts for 90 minutes.

