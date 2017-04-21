Get half-price food at Dirty Bones in Soho next week

American-style dude-food joint Dirty Bones is opening its fourth restaurant in Soho next week. And in even better news, you can grab its lip-smacking grub for half the price, between April 24 and 28, ahead of the official launch next Saturday (April 29).

Gorge yourself on house originals, including slow n’ low pork belly ribs marinated in Dr. Pepper and burnt onion and ale BBQ sauce and short rib tacos served build-your-own style.

The half-price discount is for walk-ins only, so get down there early to bag yourself a table – and if you want to make the most of the discount (by ordering double the food, obvs) make sure you wear your stretchiest trousers.

Dirty Bones Soho is at 14 Denman Street, W1D 7HJ. Head down between Mon 24 and Fri 28 for your half-price fix.

