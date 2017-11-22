Get on the naughty list at Durex’s adults-only Christmas grotto

Ah, Christmas. A time for family get-togethers and sing-songs round the piano. The magical expression on a child’s face as they dash down the stairs on Christmas morning and the smell of freshly-basted turkey, wafting through the house. Ah, Christmas: a season of PG fun and wholesome japes. At least it was, until now.

On December 6, Durex will be teaming up with London basement bar Tonight Josephine for a night of distinctly adults-only thrills in the form of a Grown-Up Grotto: a saucy evening celebrating the new female-focused Intense range that promises to put the X back in Xmas.

Featuring a ‘Squeal of Fortune’ (like Wheel of Fortune but… oh, you get it), cocktails, music and a special cabin where Ms Claus will be handing out some risqué goodies, it’s the only place where you’ll hope you’ve been put on the naughty list. Love Island couple Gabby and Marcel will even be popping along for the ride. Why not, eh!

So if you’re bored of children having all the fun this festive season, get your stockings out, remove your chestnuts from the open fire and head on down. Because grown-ups deserve new toys at Christmas, too.

Durex’s Grown-Up Grotto is at Tonight Josephine on December 6 from 5pm. Entry is first come, first served.

