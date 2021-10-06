After being cancelled in 2020, Hyde Park’s huge Winter Wonderland is making its long-awaited return this Christmas. That means all of the rides, the outside ice rink, ice-sculpting workshops, giant wheel, Christmas circus shows and, of course, Santa Land featuring the grotto, will be back.
But this year you’re going to have to plan ahead. That means sorting yourself out with timed entry tickets, which have been introduced to help manage guest numbers and keep everyone safe in this strange post-lockdown world. These are available now and cost £5 or £7.50 for standard entry, or are free if you go off-peak or pre-book £20 worth of attractions in advance.
Nov 19-Jan 3 2022.