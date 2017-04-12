Get ready for booze, street food and an outdoor cinema at British Summer Time’s Open House in Hyde Park

Crack out the sun cream and put on your sunglasses, because Open House, a free entry event organised by British Summer Time and presented by Barclaycard, is returning to Hyde Park this July.

Sandwiched in between two weekends of shows from the likes of Green Day, Justin Bieber and The Killers, Open House is a free four-day extravaganza of summer activities. On offer will be live screening of the Wimbledon Championships, live music and entertainment, an open air cinema and, naturally, plenty of street food stalls and pop-up bars.

The full timetable for the cinema is yet to be announced, but you can expect live music from 10am each day, with acts such as the London Gay Men’s Chorus and Old Dirty Brasstards on the line-up. Oh, and the bars will be open from 12pm each day, so it’s the perfect excuse for some good old-fashioned daytime drinking in the sun. Fingers crossed the weather doesn’t let us down.

British Summer Time’s Open House will take place on Mon 3, Tues 4, Weds 5 and Fri 7 July in London’s Hyde Park.

