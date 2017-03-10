  • Blog
By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 3:15pm

Get this week's best free art exhibitions in your eyeholes

Soak up some culture this weekend at one of these ace free art shows.

Powerful audio-visual art about the Ireland's Easter Rising by Jaki Irvine at Frith Street Gallery

 

 


Thievery as art in Double Take at Skarstedt Gallery

 
Cartoonish abstraction by Rhys Coren at Seventeen

 

A post shared by Rhys Coren (@rhyscoren) on

 


Mid-period works by a great of contemporary painting in Georg Baselitz at Michael Werner

 


Intriguing contemporary painting by Stefania Batoeva at Emalin

 

A post shared by Emalin (@emalinofficial) on

 


