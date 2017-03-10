Get this week's best free art exhibitions in your eyeholes

Soak up some culture this weekend at one of these ace free art shows.
Powerful audio-visual art about the Ireland's Easter Rising by Jaki Irvine at Frith Street Gallery
Thievery as art in Double Take at Skarstedt Gallery
Cartoonish abstraction by Rhys Coren at Seventeen
Mid-period works by a great of contemporary painting in Georg Baselitz at Michael Werner
Intriguing contemporary painting by Stefania Batoeva at Emalin
Want more art? MORE?? Fine, click here.
