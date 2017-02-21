Go the whole hog: Hawksmoor is bringing back its Five Pork Burger

Evergreen meat titans Hawksmoor are rightly feted for their burgers. And the best of those tends to be the periodically changing 'Third Burger', as found on the bar menu at their Seven Dials branch (the first two being the garden-variety hamburger and a kimchi-topped version).

This season, they’ve dug into the archives (conceptually) and pulled out the Five Pork Burger, comprising a Tamworth pork patty laden with pulled pork, sausage stuffing, bacon, Ogleshield cheese and mustard mayo. Oh yeah, and sausage gravy and pork scratchings on the side (because if you're going postal on calories, why not go the whole hog, eh?). Full disclosure: a concession to ‘health’ is also made with a few spring greens, if that makes you feel better.

It’s available on the Seven Dials bar menu until the end of April, for £16.



