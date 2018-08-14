Hawksmoor Seven Dials
The flagship Covent Garden branch of the popular steakhouse group
Most Londoners will have heard of Hawksmoor. Since the first opened, back in 2006, it’s been the darling of the steak scene. That original branch is near Christ Church Spitalfields, built by architect Nicholas Hawksmoor – hence the name – and is a full-of-character but smaller space. But this Covent Garden offshoot, launched in 2010, just as the area was becoming fashionable again, is the group's well-deserved flagship.
Set in a big, buzzy basement, with low, flattering lighting, it’s great for a long lunch, a birthday dinner, a hot date and everything in between. A converted brewery, it's hugely atmospheric, with plenty of original features including the gently arched brick ceilings and cast-iron columns.
As for the food, it’s still great. You can’t really put a foot wrong here, and though the beef is of course excellent, it does a mean line in seafood, too. On a recent visit, a slice of toast buried under an avalanche of delicate white crab meat was a hit; as was a skin-off, on-the-bone monkfish swimming in garlicky, herb-flecked butter. Don’t overlook the huge selection of sides: they’re stars in their own right (especially the moreish cauliflower cheese).
One tip: you'll find standard steaks on the menu at any time, but to get your pick of the larger blackboard cuts before they’re crossed off, you’ll need to arrive early. All the better to sink a few killer cocktails and settle in for the night.
|Venue name:
|Hawksmoor Seven Dials
|Address:
|
11 Langley Street
London
WC2H 9JG
|Transport:
|Tube: Covent Garden
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £140.
Average User Rating
4.3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:60
- 4 star:16
- 3 star:6
- 2 star:6
- 1 star:6
had 850gm ribeye with bone in,shared for 2 of us,without doubt best chunk of meat we have ever eaten !! service and atmosphere excellent, lovely place.
Hands down the best steak in town. And it's not just the food, everything about this place is classy - from the service to the decor to the cocktail menu.
We went on a Sunday after a recommendation and we're not disappointed. We took a long time trying to choose our meals but all changed our minds the instant we saw a roast being served on the table next to us. Very tasty we'll cooked beef with a generous veg portion and huge Yorkshire pudding. Very good waiter service reasonable prices for wine. Beware we got there just after twelve and the place was totally full when we left at two. Going back soon and looking forward to another great roast.
Great place for a date, steak was wonderful. Don’t miss the field mushrooms, absolutely gorgeous, and my boyfriend was very impressed by the grilled lobster. Friendly, unpretentious, quality. Don’t underestimate the size of the steaks though. They’re priced that high for a reason and we came perilously close to wasting good food.
Absolutely the first place to go if your travelling to London! The staff is is so refreshingly cordial and exceptionally amazing.. from them leading us to our table, taking our order, service and even when we were leaving was a great experience.
And the cherry on top with being treated so well was the food! We ordered Sunday Roast and macaroni and cheese which was out of this world.. filled us to the brim.
We were then contemplating whether to have the dessert as we were so full with the tasty food, when we decided against it.. our servicer knowing we were tourists insisted that we have the British experience before we leave and on the house gave us the sticky toffee pudding and it was so good! I'm glad we had it!
Even after that when we were leaving, at the reception/cloakroom area, although she whispered to keep it a secret, she saw my umbrella was broken and offered me another one to use!
With all my travelling and visiting different restaurants this is in my top of the top list!
I'm a vegetarian, and can honestly say it was one of the best dining experiences I've ever had.
My best mate is a hardened meat lover and so I thought there would be no better 30th birthday present than lunch at Hawksmoor.
From the moment we walked in, the service was impeccable - picking up early it was my friend's birthday, giving us free desert to celebrate, calculating our bill so we got the best available deals on the day.
I can't speak on the steak front, but if there's any worried veggies out there - their side dishes were delicious as was the gnocchi vegetable dish that I had. Cocktails were lethal and wonderful to boot.
Pricey, but worth every penny.
This restaurant never fails to deliver on the quality and taste. The Porterhouse is always perfect for sharing and the mac and cheese is a great side. The fact it's below ground level makes you feel like you're a world away from the hustle and bustle of Covent garden.
Best mac-n-cheese of my life....oh and the filet is not bad either :)
i have wet dreams about the ribs! i think I'm having one right now :-/
Absolutely faboulous tasty food and lovely drinks with good environment.
Hawksmoor never disappoints. The ribeye is always outstanding as is the creamed spinach. If you're after one of the best steaks in town then look no further.
Absolutely loved it in here. The food is amazing. It is quite expensive and the kind of place you end up getting at least starters/mains and several cocktails! But still so worth it. The service is impeccable and atmosphere is great on, what seems to be, any night of the week. Best steak in London!
Over rated. Great venue but have found the service inconsistent. I've sent a steak back because it was so salty it burnt to be told the chef disagreed and offered an unseasoned steak. I left.
One of the best stakes you can eat in London. There Porter House is amazing. Good friendly staff. There breakfast is also supperb but you will need all morning to get through it!
Food was excellent as expected but there wasn't a great atmosphere. Went at lunchtime so perhaps it's buzzier in the evening. Can definitely recommend the yorkshire pudding starter but you need a big appetite!
My Favorite Steak Restaurant at present - Portahouse to die for then washed down with infused butter Scotch old fashion does it get any better
The Steak is awesome - It's a toss up between here or Goodmans for best in London - Hawksmoor edges it for me. - service is always top notch, a great setting and it's easy to lose time in.Great buzz too.
Must try a shaky Pete's shandy and save room for the puddings which is difficult I admit!
Quite simply the best Sunday lunch in London. It may be pricier than your average roast in the local pub but the extra four or five quid is worth it. Generous portions, relaxed but attentive service make this a treat worth doing regularly.
Amazing food. We had a porterhouse steak to share between the two of us; it was the best steak I have ever eated. Triple cooked chips were crispy and delicious. Staff were friendly and knowledgable. It was expensive, but worth it.
Poor in just about all respects. Expensive, poor value for money (£65 per head for 2 courses ) , tired and unimaginative decor , noisy , dark basement location. The steak was served just warm and was nothing special in terms of flavour or tenderness , the vegetables at £4 each were miniscule and not very tasty. How this restaurant has supposedly managed to get more than one star is a mystery. The irony is that for a steakhouse we found the best part of the meal was the salad and the fish one of our party had. Never commented on a restaurant before so you can tell I was not impressed by this one.
Poor.Dinner for 2 midweek. Waited 45 minutes after order taken. My steak so oversalted it was ruined and ha to be sent back; half-lobster had been frozen and tasted like cotton wool. Cost refunded, but it ruined the evening. Staff seemed enthusiastic, but under-trained and overstretched. Won't be back in a hurry
In London for a mini break with the wife (we're from up north). We both had the fillet steak, medium & medium rare, both were cooked to perfection. The best we've ever had, chips were really nice, would recommend the 2fried eggs! Enjoy!
The Hawksmoor Seven Dials may be a good restaurant, but when it comes to cater for a group of 10+ they got it completely wrong. We went there to celebrate a birthday party, 11 people in total, mixed group. Food and service good, but the system of having to choose a menu before going so that everyone eats the same is just useless. The waste of food was tremendous, and the steaks got cold very quickly because they were served as pure lumps of meat in trays that let the heat out very quickly. The bill was over-expensive for what we actually ate, and this is not due to lack of food, but due to lack of a proper system to cater for a large group. The all inclusive menu is a waste of food and money. If they had a normal a la carte system even for groups of more than 10 people, it would be great.
Best Sunday roast I have EVER had. Perfectly pink slab (and I mean SLAB) of tender beef, faultless roasties, a yorkshire pud with the right amount of crispness and goo, sweet roasted parsnips, al dente greens, half a roast garlic (my favourite addition to any roast), endless boats of gravy...and more! Worth every penny of the £17.50, and then some. I somehow squeezed in apple pie for afters. Front of house matched up to the quality of the food - the dining room is very cosy and our waitress was unwaveringly smiley; very attentive without being intrusive. The Pinot Noir was well matched to the roast - definitely recommend it. What can I say...no complaints! Would like to go back every weekend (if only...)
Attended the " feast " last night , roasted bones , meat that melts in your mouth and PROPER CHIPS . . . !!! There was mention of a dessert menu . . . no need . . . not in my case ! Waitress saved me from ordering " half-a-cow " and was very good , the service was the cherry on the top . . . The location is magnificent , looks like it is a well-established Victorian club . . . MAGNIFICENT , cant wait for my return . . .
I had lunch yesterday with my family there. We all had the sunday roast and it is possibly the best roast I have ever had. The meat was to die for!! We also had starters and desserts and everything was fantastic. Really good service. Definitely going back asap!
I've had a lot of steak in my time, and to be honest I thought you couldn't really discern much difference between nice steak and great steak. That's because I'd never tried a porterhouse steak at Hawksmoor. It was so good I think it's what tastebuds were invented for. Also, anywhere that writes a cocktail menu with such flourish and dedication deserves a hearty 'cheers' from me!