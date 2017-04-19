Good nights for sweet Prince: three London tribute parties, a year after his death

Next weekend marks a year since we lost one of music’s greatest icons. Pop legend Prince was a regular cover star for Time Out throughout the years and is fondly remembered by millions living across the capital. What better way to celebrate the life and achievements of the seven-time Grammy award-winning artist than at one of these Prince-themed events? Grab a ticket, party on down and let the purple reign!

Prince super-fans and Glastonbury/Bestival veterans Rob da Bank and Tayo have teamed up for an extra special DJ set at the Clapham Grand. The night will also feature live music from tribute band Princeless and a showing of the 1984 film ‘Purple Rain’ on a 25ft wide screen. Expect sing-along anthems, amazing remixes and incredible cover versions long into the night. Clapham Grand. Fri Apr 21.

Hoxton’s Macbeth pub, which has been hosting music and arts events for well over 100 years, is putting on a big night to celebrate everyone’s favourite sexy mutha humper. Drop by their shrine (yes), party like it’s 1999 among the purple balloons and raise a glass to the dearly loved Purple Majesty on the one-year anniversary of his departure. The Macbeth. Fri Apr 21. 9pm.

For those of you who want to celebrate Prince but have plans on Friday night, The South London Soul Train are putting on an epic extravaganza of funk, soul, disco and Motown over four floors at the CLF Art Café in Peckham. Tickets are down to final release, but there will be 500 available on the door from 10pm, so get down early! CLF Art Cafe, Block A, Bussey Building. Sat Apr 22. 10pm-5am.



