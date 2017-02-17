Grab your beret, it's this week's best new art shows

Want to do something cultural this weekend? Of course you do. Here are five art shows you won't want to miss.
The amazing ghostly military images of Richard Mosse at the Barbican Curve
Powerful tales of migration and enforced journeys by Bouchra Khalili at Lisson Gallery
A perfect accompaniment to the big Tate retrospective at David Hockney: Digital Drawings at Annely Juda
The man who invented pop art, Eduardo Paolozzi at The Whitechapel Gallery
Gorgeously contemporary and perfectly personal photography and installation art by Wolfgang Tillmans at Tate Modern
