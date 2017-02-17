  • Blog
Grab your beret, it's this week's best new art shows

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 4:31pm

Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York and carlier|gebauer, Berlin.

Want to do something cultural this weekend? Of course you do. Here are five art shows you won't want to miss.

The amazing ghostly military images of Richard Mosse at the Barbican Curve

 

A post shared by Richard Mosse (@richard_mosse) on

 


Powerful tales of migration and enforced journeys by Bouchra Khalili at Lisson Gallery

 


A perfect accompaniment to the big Tate retrospective at David Hockney: Digital Drawings at Annely Juda

 

A post shared by Yun Wang 🐰🐶 (@_wwwang_) on

 


The man who invented pop art, Eduardo Paolozzi at The Whitechapel Gallery

 

A post shared by Silvia Weidenbach (@silviaweidenbach) on

 


Gorgeously contemporary and perfectly personal photography and installation art by Wolfgang Tillmans at Tate Modern

 

A post shared by Fotis Evans (@fotisevans) on

 

