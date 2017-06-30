Hackney Walk is hosting free plant-based workshops

East London’s luxury outlet village Hackney Walk, which this spring hosted a range of brilliant masterclasses, is back with another programme of events, but this time it’s getting all green-fingered. Some of our capital’s best florists will join top gardeners and lifestyle brands offering a range of workshops, all in collaboration with Hackney Arts.

Every Saturday for the next five weeks there will be a different expert taking up residence. From modern floristry with the super cool, Ace Hotel-based That Flower Shop and terrarium building with the lovely Grace and Thorn, to candle making with Earl of East and whipping up your own herbal lip balm and teabags with Hackney Herbal. And what good is all of that hard work if you can’t brag about it on social media? Happily, Insta-famous Zoe Timmers will be offering lessons in lifestyle photography.

The schedule runs as follows:

Saturday 1 July, 10:30am-1:30pm. Herbal Wellbeing Masterclass with Hackney Herbal

Saturday 8 July, 10am-12pm. Bouquet Workshop by That Flower Shop

Saturday 15 July, 10am-1pm. Lifestyle Photography Masterclass with Zoe Timmers

Saturday 22 July, 10am-11.30am. Candle Making Workshop with Earl of East

Saturday 29 July, 11am-1pm. Terrarium Workshop with Grace & Thorn

Workshops are free but spaces limited so reserve a space here. There will be a waitlist for all classes.

Hackney Walk is at Morning Lane, E9 6LH.

In other news, Hackney Walk is also throwing a huge sample sale this weekend.

