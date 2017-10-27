Hawksmoor’s sister restaurant is going vegan

‘Foxlow’ and ‘vegan’: not words you’d usually see in the same sentence. But as of Wednesday November 1 – that’s World Vegan Day – the younger sibling of much-loved steakhouse Hawksmoor will be serving a vegan menu, featuring such delectable-sounding dishes as: aubergine ‘steak’ with wild mushrooms, onions and vegan béarnaise; and roast acorn squash pie with vegan gravy. All the ethical offerings will be available for the whole of November (aka World Vegan Month).

Carnivores, do not despair! You’ll still be able to feast on the meaty delights Foxlow is better known for. Vegans of the world, keep Foxlow in mind for November and beyond. The rumour is, the vegan plates will carry on – we’re keeping our (green) fingers crossed on that one.

Foxlow’s vegan menu will be available from Wednesday November 1 across its London branches (Clerkenwell, Chiswick, Balham and Soho).

