Help launch a union to fight for London renters’ rights

Tiny flats, massive rents, arbitrary fees and absent landlords: generally speaking, renting in London sucks. But there’s a growing movement to do something about that, and it needs a helping hand to get up and running.

Formed by an alliance of grassroots housing activist groups including Generation Rent, Digs (Hackney Renters) and the Radical Housing Network, the Renters Power Project is raising funds to launch a new union to fight on behalf of private tenants across the city. The London Renters Union aims to start lobbying by the end of the year. But to make that happen, they need to hire a part-time project coordinator. They’ve raised a third of the funds, and they’re crowdfunding the rest now.

You can chip in via the the London Renters Union page on You Caring, as well as get involved with the Renters’ Power Project. If all goes to plan, it could be the voice that London’s renters need.

You can also take part right now in the government’s consultation on banning letting fees.