  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Help launch a union to fight for London renters’ rights

By James Manning Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 9:00am

Help launch a union to fight for London renters’ rights
flickr/Gary Ullah

Tiny flats, massive rents, arbitrary fees and absent landlords: generally speaking, renting in London sucks. But there’s a growing movement to do something about that, and it needs a helping hand to get up and running.

Formed by an alliance of grassroots housing activist groups including Generation Rent, Digs (Hackney Renters) and the Radical Housing Network, the Renters Power Project is raising funds to launch a new union to fight on behalf of private tenants across the city. The London Renters Union aims to start lobbying by the end of the year. But to make that happen, they need to hire a part-time project coordinator. They’ve raised a third of the funds, and they’re crowdfunding the rest now.

You can chip in via the the London Renters Union page on You Caring, as well as get involved with the Renters’ Power Project. If all goes to plan, it could be the voice that London’s renters need.

You can also take part right now in the government’s consultation on banning letting fees.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 191 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest