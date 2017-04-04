Here's all the new veggie and vegan stuff you can eat at the new Veggie Pret in Shoreditch

Last week, we brought you the news that a second Veggie Pret was coming to Shoreditch, much to the excitement of vegans, vegetarians and those who are trying to cut back on meat (and people who just really love Pret, obvs).

The first Veggie Pret opened last year, originally as a pop-up, before going permanent – and the second branch opened its doors today in Shoreditch. The menu is a mix of Pret's veggie and vegan favourites, as well as 20 totally new dishes – most of which are exclusive to Veggie Pret. Here's a first look at all the new veggie and vegan dishes they've added to the menu.

Vegan mac 'n' cheese

Yep, you read that right. Okay, they call it mac 'n' greens, because there's no cheese in it, naturally. But don't let that put you off. It's actually really good – and surprisingly creamy given there's no dairy in it. Apparently the cheesy flavour comes from something called nutritional yeast, which sounds a bit gross, but try not to think about that. It tastes great, honest.

Green smoothie bowls

Prefer to eat your smoothie with a spoon? Pret have got you covered with their new green smoothie breakfast bowls. With avocado, banana, spinach, mango and pomegranate seeds, they're crammed with fruit and veg – so you'll be well on your way to your ten a day.

Dairy free chocolate chia pot

If you'd rather start your day with chocolate than fruit, they've also launched a chocolate version of their chia pot with coconut yoghurt, dark chocolate. Oh, and it's topped with fresh blueberries and pomegranate seeds, so you can totally be healthy and eat chocolate for breakfast.

Poached egg and avocado protein pots

Avocado and poached egg on toast without the carbs? You better believe it. Pret's protein pots have been such a hit that they've now created a poached egg and avocado version. Sure, it might not look as pretty on Instagram but if you want a protein hit, these will definitely do the job.

Toasted tortillas

Can't decide between a toastie and a wrap? They've kind of combined the two with these new toasted tortillas. There are four flavours to choose from – two of which are exclusive to Veggie Pret, including a Mexican-inspired avocado and beans tortilla and a sweet one stuffed with banana, blueberries and almond butter.

Falafel, halloumi and pickle brioche

Brioche buns aren't just for beef burgers and pulled pork, y'know? They've stuffed this one with sweet potato falafel, halloumi, gherkins, chipotle ketchup and mayo.

Vegan salted caramel brownies

Okay, we've saved the best for last, because these are seriously tasty. If you thought vegan food was all courgetti and lentils, think again – because this salted caramel brownie doesn't taste remotely healthy (and we mean that in a good way). Whether you're vegan or not, we reckon these sweet treats will be flying off the shelves.

They've also got Kombucha on tap (that's fermented tea, FYI) plus loads of new veggie and vegan sandwiches, wraps and flatbreads.

There was already a queue forming outside before it had even officially opened, so we reckon it's going to get busy in there, but those salted caramel brownies are totally worth it. See you in the queue!

Photos: Isabelle Aron

Veggie Pret is at 57 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3QD.

