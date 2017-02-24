Here's how to get a free meal in the 'First Dates' restaurant

Want to be greeted by Fred, whipped up a cocktail by Merlin and waited on by Cici? But don't fancy having to face potentially heart-breaking rejection on national telly? You're in luck.

Channel 4 dating show 'First Dates' is looking for background daters to fill out the restaurant, which is near St Pauls.

Production company TwentyTwenty TV is after single people and couples over the age of 18 to appear in the background of 'First Dates'.

And they'll even chip in £25 per head to cover the cost of your meal.

'You won't be the main feature but you may appear in an episode and experience where the magic happens!' reads the advert.

Other potential perks include the opportunity to gather gossip in the loos and the chance to get some tailor-made dating advice from 'First Dates' Fred.

All you have to do to get involved is email backgrounddaters@twentytwenty.tv

'First Dates' airs on Channel 4.

