Here’s how to get tickets for Hillary Clinton at the Southbank Centre

This year’s London Literature Festival has one hell of a line-up. Seriously. You’ve got Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks making an appearance to read from his first published collection of short stories and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is gracing the South Bank with her presence.

Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump for US president last year, will be in town to discuss her new book ‘What Happened’. It’s an account of her experience as the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States, and a gripping reflection on one of the most crazily controversial elections in history.

The book came out on September 12, just over a month before she takes to the stage at the Southbank Centre to candidly discuss being the first woman nominated for US President by a major party. Clinton will talk about sexism and the strange twists of the election as well as how she’s dealt with the loss – the rituals and reading that got her through – and what the journey has taught her about life.

This event is going to sell out super-fast (obvs), so put on your pantsuit and join that virtual queue.

Tickets for Hillary Clinton at the London Literature Festival go on sale to Southbank Centre members at 10am on Thu Sep 14, and to the general public at 10am on Fri Sep 15. Tickets start at £45 and include a copy of the book.

