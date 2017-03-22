Here's how you can get your hands on a cake baked by Mary Berry herself

This is the stuff dreams are made of. Mary Berry, former 'Bake Off' judge and long-reigning queen of all things baked, is offering up a very special prize for Red Nose Day's auctions and prize draws.

One lucky raffle winner and one top bidder will get their mitts on a set of Bezzer's cookbooks, one of her fancy floral fashion jackets and what is guaranteed to be the best cake to ever pass your lips: an Easter fruit cake baked by Berry herself.

You can also buy raffle tickets for a birthday cake baked by 'GBBO' winner Nadiya, a cup of tea with the Queen and Princess Margaret from 'The Crown', breakfast with seven former 'Doctor Who' stars, an afternoon wandering around Tate Modern with Gillian Anderson and afternoon tea and a gallop with Miranda Hart.

Another prize that caught our eye is a walk-on part in either a Richard Curtis or a Working Title film. Winners get to pick the script they 'most fancy from their upcoming productions' before spending a day on set, hanging out with the cast and appearing in a scene.

Other prizes include a chance to visit the set of 'Paddington 2' and go to the premiere, a personal training session with Joe Wicks, Sarah Lund's ACTUAL jumper from 'The Killing' and a pair of Glastonbury tickets and a beer with Lauren Laverne.

Tickets for the prize draws are £5, while some auctions are already well into the thousands - breakfast with the Doctors will already set you back more than £10,000.

Red Nose Day is on Friday March 24.

In other news, the cast of 'Love Actually' are getting back together for a short sequel, Channel 4 have announced who's replacing Mary Berry, Mel and Sue on the 'Bake Off' and Selasi is planning on opening a bakery in west London