Here’s our verdict on Andrew Scott in ‘Hamlet’ – and how you can still get tickets

In 2015, Sherlock had his go at the greatest theatre role in the English language, when Benedict Cumberbatch played Hamlet at the Barbican.

Now, in 2017, it's Moriarty's turn, as Andrew Scott plays the troubled Danish prince at Islington’s small, hip Almeida Theatre, in a production directed by the visionary Robert Icke.

It had its press night last night, and let’s just say we were pretty much floored by Scott’s sad, sensitive prince, whose desperate need to find meaning in his father’s death leads to him tearing down everything and everyone around him. Read our five-star review here.

The Almeida is tiny (325 seats) and the production sold out aeons ago, and it seems there’s neither a cinema screening nor a West End transfer currently on the cards.

However, there are still two ways in.

Firstly, there will be a ‘limited number’ of day seats released daily for the rest of the run, for that evening/afternoon’s performances. They’ll be first come, first served from the box office at 11am, with a decent stint queueing probable (the Almeida says that if there are more tickets than people in the queue they’ll sell the remainder off online but this seems unlikely).

Second, there’s the time-honoured returns queue, which will sell off all remaining unallocated tickets shortly before the performance starts (again worth arriving in good time for).

Finally, it’s always worth scanning the website to see if the odd ticket has randomly gone back on sale. Good luck!

