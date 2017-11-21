Here’s what to expect from the snowy Yule Ball at the Harry Potter studios

Christmas isn’t just for muggles. The Warner Bros Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter has had a seriously festive makeover this week. Not only is the mini model of Hogwarts now covered in four types of incredibly realistic snow, the Great Hall has been transformed into the location for the Yule Ball.

The formal dance, held at Christmas during the Triwizard Tournament, saw the hall transformed with icy sculptures, wintery decorations, magical snowfall and trees dripping with frosty finery.

This winter, the London Studio Tour has followed suit. Staff have spent an entire week transforming the impressive space. Warner Bros even managed to get back the original team who transformed the set for the actual filming of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. Take a look at our exclusive first-look video above. ⬆️

As well as the yuletide decorations, they’ve crafted an epic festive feast to be laid out on the long tables. Just don’t try and take a sneaky bite. Dishes include a flaming Christmas pudding made, rather unappetisingly, out of concrete.

The Yule Ball is part of Hogwarts in the Snow, which is running until January 28 2018. Find out more and book tickets here.

Love all things Harry Potter? Check out our guide to Harry Potter in London.

Want more festive fun? Here’s everything you need to know about celebrating Christmas in London.